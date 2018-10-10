Madison residents concerned about upcoming “after-party” in their backyards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Alabama A&M homecoming is this weekend and there are a lot of festivities to help celebrate, but one non-university sponsored event is the focus of complaints from Madison residents and the weekend isn't even here yet.

The scene following a "concert after-party" during A&M's homecoming weekend last year included gunshots in a nearby neighborhood, and this year, another after-party is coming back to the same event center off of Gooch Lane in Madison County.

"It's frightening that people are coming to a residential neighborhood for this type of party and there's nothing we can do about it," said Amy DiGirolamo, a concerned resident.

The event center exempted from being annexed, so the venue is a part of Madison County and not Madison city, like the neighboring residential areas.

Residents of the Gooch Lane area are concerned with how many people might be at this event. The original post for the party suggested thousands may be in attendance and residents are concerned that partygoers may overflow into neighborhoods that are right next door to the venue.

DiGirolamo, a mother of three, woke up to gunshots on her street last year and she's afraid of history repeating itself.

"Most of them are gonna be drunk, or at least have some alcohol, so then you worry about people on the road," DiGirolamo said. "I know last year someone had their yard torn up because someone was doing donuts on their yard and things like that. So what's to say they're not gonna come up on our lawn and run into our cars and our home. It's just unsafe."

DiGirolamo and other concerned neighbors say they've reached out to law enforcement and city leaders but they've been told unless something serious happens, like last year, there isn't much they can do.

"Try and sleep on Friday night cause you're not gonna get any on Saturday night," DiGirolamo said.

Again, this is not an Alabama A&M sponsored event, so the university cannot control and does not promote the party.