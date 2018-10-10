Madison Country Sheriff’s Office warns community about scams & deceptive advertising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff`s Office has a warning for you at home. They want people to be aware of scammers and deceptive advertising.

They said until someone falls victim to a scam law enforcement's hands are tied, but they are being proactive.

The sheriff's office issues a warning anytime people notify them about a scam.

"Unfortunately something that is coming up every day with the IRS, jury duty, and social security scams," Lt.Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff`s Office said.

The most recent scam making its rounds around the county involves social security benefits. "Usually they will either leave a message and it will be a robocall message or it will be robocall. You always have to call back," Lt. Shaw said.

SCAM 2 residents have told us that they or

family have received calls from Social Security and that

there is a suspension of benefits by the Fraud division because of a compromise. They were told to call back immediately. 817-476-7098

and 240-324-7408. SCAM — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) October 10, 2018

Lt. Shaw and WHNT News 19's Aaron Cantrell tried to give these scammers a call. The numbers were disconnected.

The Madison County Sheriff`s Office is also warning people about deceptive advertising.

This letter was sent to a local woman, it read as if she owed money.

Deceptive advertising. Baiting people that may actually have a lien with a document that appears to come from their Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/KCVcqLXVUk — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) October 9, 2018

"When you look at it, it looks very much like a civil process document that would be issued or another legal document," Lt. Shaw said.

At a closer glance in small print, you see it's a company wanting you to be their customer.

Lt. Shaw called the Denver based company.

"At first he was evasive with his information. Finally, he said okay let me be honest with you. We receive a list of leans from the states and we send mailers out in hopes of getting these people clients," Lt. Shaw explained.

Lt. Shaw said deceptive advertising and scammers aren't anything new, but the sheriff's office hopes warning the public about them will stop them from becoming a victim.

To keep up with the latest scams in Madison County follow the Madison County Sheriff's Office twitter account.