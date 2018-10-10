× Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater Presents “Lyle the Crocodile”

Huntsville, Ala. – Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater presents “Lyle The Crocodile” October 12-14th and 19-21st.

“Lyle the Crocodile” tells the delightful story of the Primm family, who finds their new home on East 88th Street has a big surprise – a crocodile in the bathtub!

Lyle the Crocodile is no ordinary reptile but that doesn’t stop nasty neighbor Mr. Grumps from wanting to banish him to the zoo.

The musical is a toe-tapping, finger-snapping event that is fun for the whole family.

All shows will be held at the VBC Playhouse.

Show times are 7pm Friday nights, 1:30pm and 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

You can purchase tickets by visiting fantasyplayhouse.com, calling 256-530-6829 or visiting Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater at 3312 Long Ave SW.

Because of the new construction at the VBC, its recommended that show-goers leave extra time for parking.

For detailed parking information, click here.