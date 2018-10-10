Decatur Middle School’s young reporters spread the word about diaper drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. - We all know the power of Facebook, and how it can reach people far beyond its intended audience.

That's exactly what happened when a group of young reporters in the Mass Media class at Decatur Middle School posted a video about the school's diaper drive.

The school is collecting diapers until Friday, already halfway to their goal of 100 packs of diapers and wipes. The DMS Raiders made it a competition between each grade and the teachers also comprise a team; the winners get an outside lunch.

"We want to take care of the community because there are people in the community who can't afford diapers when they need them if they have little kids," said 8th grader and Mass Media student Sophie Thorn.

The young philanthropists are showing a great way the community can pull together for the 2018 Great Diaper Drive.

"We're going to go past the goal," said 8th grader Jay Patel.

"It was an opportunity for everybody to get involved, even the child who normally can't participate can contribute too," said Principal Rachel Poovey.

"I think it's really cool to show how a few kids in an 8th grade class in such a big country can make a difference," said Thorn. "It doesn't really matter if you're big or small, you can still make a change."

Creating a competition within a school or office is one of many ways to participate in this year's Great Diaper Drive. You can make a secure donation through our site, host a collection party, a virtual party, drop donations at many convenient locations across the valley, or join us on Blitz Day.

You can find all the details on this year's Great Diaper Drive here.