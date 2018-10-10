Changes to turn lanes and medians on University Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - If you're driving down University Drive in Huntsville, you're probably used to seeing a shared turning lane in the middle, but parts of University are starting to see some changes.

Motorists can say goodbye to those shared turning medians and say hello to designated turn lanes, or at least on parts of the road, like near Jordan Lane and Pulaski Pike.

Several turn lanes are being added to University Drive to replace those left and right turn shared medians and business owners and managers on University say this is the step in the right direction to improve traffic flow.

Jason Murphree, manager at Dreamland Bar-B-Que, says it's a change but he says it will benefit public safety for everyone.

"It's gonna slow traffic down. That's one thing it's definitely going to do, is slow traffic down coming into the red lights and coming into the median areas or what used to be median areas," Murphree said.

Murphree also says he's noticed a lot of pedestrians on University and he thinks these turn lanes will improve safety for people walking as well.

"There a lot of people that walk. If you're here in the mornings or evenings at night the times that we are you see a lot of people that are crossing this intersection and it's not an easy intersection to cross, so it improves the lives of those that are walking," Murphree said.

Murphree says people are used to their drive on University and might find these turn lanes frustrating, but he believes these designated lanes will cut down on accidents and still keep traffic moving.

WHNT News 19 reached out to the Alabama Department of Transportation about the construction and its timeline, but they were not available to comment.