Boaz police officers are cracking down on speeding, traffic violations, in an effort to decrease accidents

BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz police officers are cracking down on drivers who aren’t abiding by the rules, and that includes speeding.

“We are paying more attention to careless drivers and most of the time that does involve speed issues,” explained Deputy Chief Rusty Rowan.

On Tuesday officers worked Alabama Highway 205. Wednesday, the focus was U.S. Highway 431. “We’re asking our patrol officers to spend more time in a concentrated area focusing on speed issues and traffic related violations,” Rowan added, “It’s very dangerous. It puts a lot of people in jeopardy. Most of the time these people have passengers in the car so not only is the driver in jeopardy, but you have passengers, which is often family members, children, who are in jeopardy, then the other drivers on the roadway.”

Rowan said it’s not that there’s an increase in problems, they’re cracking down on what’s already there. “If we can keep people within the speed limit then we can help lower the number of traffic accidents on the roadways,” he said.

The department also is part of a statewide grant for extra patrols to focus solely on traffic and DUIs.