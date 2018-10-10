Blood donations needed during natural disasters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. —LifeSouth has had to close offices in the direct path of Hurricane Michael, and they are going days without getting any donations.

The Madison County location is hoping people turn up and donate locally to help with the blood supply.

Hurricane Michael is already causing widespread damage. It has forced people to evacuate, including those who collect blood. Blood that's used for life-saving surgeries.

"Areas that are impacted by natural disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes may not be able to perform their normal collections and get that blood that`s necessary to treat patients," LifeSouth Spokesperson Eric Framchois said.

LifeSouth is urging anyone that can donate blood to do so. "We are prepared that if or when those supplies are needed or that blood is needed for those patients that we have an ample supply not only to meet our own local needs, but those in the areas that are affected down in Florida, South Alabama, and Georgia," Framchois said.

LifeSouth said they try to maintain two days worth of a blood supply at any given point.

Framchois said they try to have a surplus of blood during hurricane season to be safe. "We just want to make sure we are overcompensating."

To find out where to donate and promotions happening click here.