HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police responded to a three-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning.

The wreck took place just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Church Street and Holmes Avenue. When police arrived they found a Bubba’s Silver Spoon Catering van was flipped on its side. A gray truck and a white vehicle were found on either side of the van.

Police say one of the drivers involved suffered from minor injuries.