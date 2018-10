FLORENCE, Ala. — A woman passed away at Huntsville Hospital after suffering injuries from a car crash in Florence Monday night according to officials.

According to state troopers, the crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Cox Creek Parkway and Darby Dr. When officials arrived they found the woman, a passenger in one of the vehicles, still inside the car. Florence Fire and EMS removed her and she was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Officials are still notifying the family.