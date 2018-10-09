UA basketball program could face NCAA penalties following New York court case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Federal court documents filed October 4 in a New Your court showed former Alabama basketball player Collin Sexton allegedly took a payment of $5,000 from Christian Dawkins, an aspiring sports agent.

ESPN reported the case produced evidence that showed Dawkins planned to pay Sexton a monthly stipend of $1,500, cover travel expenses for his family of up to $21,000 and provide his brother with a job which would accumulate $170,000 over a four-year period.

Our media partners at AL.com reached out to a former university athletics compliance director to see what potential punishments the Crimson Tide basketball program could face. David Ridpath says the sanctions could range if Sexton was the only person connected.

“What those could be could range from the typical scholarship reductions, recruiting restrictions, probation — all of the above could happen,” Ridpath said, to AL.com. Ridpath noted that the team could face vacated wins, what he called a “slap on the wrist.” However, he says that could only happen if head coach Avery Johnson’s staff did not know about it.

Our news partner’s say they reached out to the University of Alabama but officials declined to comment.