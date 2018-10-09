Roy Moore claims Leigh Corfman was “a troubled teen” in upated lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Before the Brett Kavanaugh allegations, dating back decades, roiled the country, there was Alabama's U.S. Senate special election and the claims against Roy Moore.

Moore accuser Leigh Corfman sued Moore for defamation and he's submitted a new counterclaim.

Corfman sued Moore in January, alleging he and his campaign defamed her - calling her a liar - over the sexual misconduct allegations that date back 40 years, to when Moore was 32 and Corfman was 14.

Moore soon filed a counter lawsuit and updated that claim late last week. Moore's new filing says that without Corfman`s comments to the Washington Post, his reputation would not have suffered so much damage that it affected the senate race outcome.

And, Moore's new filing doesn't stop there.

It argues, "no evidence other than the self-serving testimony of Leigh Corfman exists to support her contention that she was sexually abused or pursued romantically by Mr. Moore when she was fourteen years of age."

The filing also argues that Corfman was a troubled teen, and that Moore can't be blamed "for the numerous poor life decisions and lapses in judgment made by Leigh Corfman over the span of her lifetime which includes multiple failed marriages, multiple bankruptcy filings, inability to maintain stable employment, and associations with known drug traffickers and criminals."

Moore is seeking a jury trial and financial damages.

Corfman's attorney Melody Eagan told WHNT News 19 today that the filing isn't much different than Moore's original claims and is "equally unfounded."

Moore's filing came on the same day Senators were reviewing the F.B.I. investigation into the complaints of now- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Moore's efforts to move the case from Montgomery to Etowah County, where the alleged encounter took place -- but not the comments he was sued over -- have been denied by the Alabama Supreme Court.