× LifeSouth urges blood donors to donate ahead of Hurricane Michael

To help prepare for Hurricane Michael’s potential impact, LifeSouth is urging the public to donate blood.

LifeSouth officials say that donating in advance will help ensure that local hospitals have blood available to treat those who may be injured or need a blood transfusion during the storm.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency order Monday after concerns of severe weather were raised.

According to their website, LifeSouth serves more than 100 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. All blood types are needed, including platelet and plasma donors.

Donors must at least be 17 years old, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also needed.

To find the closest blood drive call LifeSouth at 1-888-795-2707 or visit their website.