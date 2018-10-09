Lawrence County authorities searching for escaped inmate

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lawrence County Sherrif’s Office says an inmate on work release failed to report back to the county jail October 8.

Mark Darrell Terry, 42, was reported as an escaped inmate by the sheriff’s office Tuesday night. Sheriff Gene Mitchell says Terry worked at the Metal Exchange located on 16205 Court Street in Moulton. The office says he’s in jail for drug charges and probation violation.

He is described as a white male, 5 foot 11 inches, 250 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information that could help, please contact the sheriff’s office at 256-974-9291.