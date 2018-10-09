× Huntsville City Council District 2 runoff election results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With 14 of the 15 precincts reporting, it appears that Frances Akridge has won the Huntsville City Council District 2 runoff election against Mary Jane Caylor.

The numbers currently show Akridge holding 59.3% of the votes.

Akridge won the first round of voting Aug. 28, nearly winning the race without a runoff.

WHNT News 19 asked her what that margin meant ahead of Tuesday’s vote. “What it says about my candidacy is that indeed I already represent the needs, desires, and priorities of the district,” Akridge responded.

Akridge said she’s heard from District 2 residents about their concerns.

“I’ve spent a lot of time, investigating, talking to people and the priorities that have risen to the top, infrastructure, security and workforce development, all reflect what people are asking me to pay attention to.”

Mary Jane Caylor posted a message on her campaign Facebook page Tuesday night, saying in part to supporters, “It is with a heavy heart that I report it doesn’t seem like we came up with as many votes as Ms. Akridge. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will be forever moved by the encouragement of new friends I made along the campaign trail, and by the generous, exhaustive efforts put forth by close friends who I’ve been fortunate to know for many years.”