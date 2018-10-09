× HAPPENING TONIGHT: Madison leaders to host Opioid Forum at James Clemens High

MADISON, Ala. – The city of Madison will hold an Opioid Forum Tuesday to spread awareness and let students, parents, and community members know about important resources to combat addiction.

It is at James Clemens High School in the auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m.

Council member Maura Wroblewski will co-host the event, along with the James Clemens PTA. WHNT News 19’s Kristen Conner will moderate and live stream.

Volunteers with Not One More Alabama will also bring a resource trailer that is designed to look like a teen drug abuser’s bedroom. Leaders say it is a resource for parents to help identify signs of problems within their family and know when to seek help.

The forum will include a panel of law enforcement from the Madison Police Department; Patty Sykstus, President of Not One More Alabama, members of the Madison Drug Task Force; members of the Partnership for a Drug-Free Community; and Tyler Berryhill, Chief Deputy Madison County Coroner. They will discuss resources to combat addiction, offer personal stories of how addiction has affected their families and professions, and provide ways for families to recognize and overcome addiction in their community.

Organizers said the goal is to host two of these forums per year to keep the conversation going.

