Calhoun Community College to host Fall Job Fair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for a new job? You could network with multiple employers at Calhoun Community College’s Fall Job Fair.

The job fair will be held on Thursday, October 18 for Calhoun students, alumni and the community.

“Employers will be looking to fill part-time and full-time vacancies, so job seekers should come dressed for success with a current resume in hand,” said Kelli Morris, director of Career Services and Cooperative Learning

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Sparkman Building on their Huntsville campus.

For more information, contact Calhoun’s Career Services department at careerservices@calhoun.edu.

For a complete list of employers scheduled to attend the job fair, click here.