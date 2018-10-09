× AG: Alabamians should be cautious of price gouging

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A warning was sent out Tuesday afternoon by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. He wants buyers across the state to be cautious of price gouging.

“Alabamians should be cautious of those who would seek to prey upon them through crimes such as price gouging and home repair fraud,” said Attorney General Marshall, in a statement.

The price gouging law goes into effect anytime the governor issues a State of Emergency, according to the attorney general. Governor Kay Ivey declared the order Monday at 3 p.m in preparation of Hurricane Michael. Michael is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning in southeast Alabama.

The AG says a price that is 25-percent or more than above the average price charged in the same area within the last 30 days is a prima facie case of unconscionable pricing. Anyone caught price gouging can face a fine of up to $1,000. Those who continue to practice this act can be prohibited from doing business in the state.

Consumers and officials can report concerns of alleged fraud or illegal price gouging to the Attorney General’s Consumer Interest Division by calling toll-free 1-800-392-5658, visiting the Attorney General’s website to file a complaint https://ago.alabama.gov/ConsumerComplaint, or by writing to 501 Washington Avenue, Montgomery, Alabama, 36130.