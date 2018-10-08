× Stars Dancing for HEALS

Huntsville, Ala. – The stars return to the Von Braun Center for the 12th annual Stars Dancing for HEALS.

HEALS Inc, is a non-profit organization that provides school-based health care for children in Huntsville and Madison County.

The on-site medical, dental, optometry care and social services ensure underserved children have the health care they need to grow and thrive.

Started in 2007, “Stars Dancing for Heals” has become the group’s most popular fundraiser.

Community leaders are paired with local ballroom instructors. They spend weeks learning their routines and raising money for HEALS, Inc.

It all culminates with a gala event at the VBC.

This year’s, “Stars Dancing for Heals” will be held Thursday, November 1 in the North Hall. Doors open at 5pm. The event starts at 6pm.

Each “star” is collecting donations and corporate sponsorships for HEALS to reach their fundraising goal of $20,000.

Every dollar donated to HEALS counts as one vote.

The star who raises the most money or votes for HEALS wins the “Top Champion for Children” award.

The audience at the VBC will select one star as the “Crowd Favorite” with their votes on the night of the event.

Anyone, anywhere can vote for the stars by donating to HEALS in any amount. Every dollar donated in the star’s name counts as a vote.

There are two ways to contribute:

Check out the 2018 Stars and vote for them online.

Mail a donation to HEALS in your favorite star’s name before the event. The address is 1100 Meridian St. Huntsville, AL 35801