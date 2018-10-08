Rocket City Short Film Festival to showcase the artistry of local filmmakers of all ages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Rockey City Short Film Festival, or RCSFF, is returning to Huntsville. The local event will feature more than 30 short films and music videos, for viewers of all ages, developed by regional filmmakers.

Officials with the Alabama Film Co-op and CinePros say the festival is an example of what the community has to provide. The cinematic event is happening Saturday, October 13 at the Flying Monkey Arts Theater located in Lowe Mill.

“We are honored and excited to be a part of this thriving film community, which consists of an amazing pool of talented and creative individuals: directors, writers, cinematographers, actors, makeup artists, editors, sound engineers, composers, and so many more. This festival is a testament to all these individuals’ creativity and

talent,” said Alex Gibson of CinePros.

Aside from viewership, the audience will select a People’s Choice Award for the youth and adult division.

The youth division (up to 18 years) is expected to begin at 6 p.m., while the adult (19+) division will start at 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks, however, Happy Tummy will be available for purchase.

All proceeds will go towards the Alabama Film Co-op, a non-profit organization who strives to provide free education in filmmaking.