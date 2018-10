× Repair work begins on Gate 1 at Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — Drivers using Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 1 will experience some delays this week due to repairs from storm damage.

Starting at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday two inbound lanes will be open. At 1:30 p.m. all inbound traffic will be rerouted through the Commercial Truck Lane.

Repair work will continue until Saturday, October 13.

Drivers are advised to have patience and drive carefully at this time.