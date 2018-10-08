× Innovative high-friction agent increases safety along dangerous curve in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Road work temporarily stalled traffic at the intersection of Maysville Road and Cooper Drive in Madison County Monday morning.

Crews applied a high-friction surface treatment to a curved section of the road there. Leaders say it is an area notorious for crashes when it rains.

“This curve, the historic crash data over the last five years– we`ve had 10-15 accidents here,” noted Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.

The county was awarded federal highway dollars to apply a high friction treatment to the road. Hill highlighted the road’s condition and crash history were what set it apart.

“We identify places, and we knew this was a place we needed to spend some time, some effort and some money to improve traction on this road,” Hill said.

But more than a move toward safety, this installation marks an innovation in roadway technology. This is only the third roadway in the state with this mixture of materials to create friction.

This process also required a lot of preparation time. About three months ago, the section of road was milled and repaved. The pavement had to cure for three months before the epoxy and friction agent could be applied.

“In some places, crashes decreased up to 90% in the state of Georgia because of this installation,” Hill said. “We’re excited about that.”