Gov. Ivey declares statewide State of Emergency in preparation for Hurricane Michael

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency order Monday after concerns of severe weather and possible damages were raised.

The governor says she will continue to monitor Hurricane Michael, along with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

“Alabama is once again in the path of a hurricane, but I know Alabamians will once again come together and be prepared for whatever Michael may bring,” said Gov. Ivey. “On the state level we are prepared, now is the time for residents in south Alabama to review your emergency preparedness plans and also get prepared. Tomorrow we will start seeing the effects of Michael and those in its path will need to take shelter by tomorrow evening. Please stay weather aware today and tomorrow for any forecast changes. Most importantly, heed all warnings and instructions from local authorities.”

You can text “ALALERT” to 888777 to receive information for Hurricane Michael from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

“Hurricane Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane and it will produce wide-spread power outages and debris that will challenge our response and recovery in the southern and Wiregrass counties. Alabamians should always be prepared, but everyone needs to make final preparations now to be ready for Hurricane Michael,” Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said. “I am concerned about the cone of uncertainty as Hurricane Michael is leaning west today. Residents and businesses in coastal Alabama must be vigilant and closely monitor the storm’s path and be prepared for a major hurricane.”

The State of Emergency went into effect at 3 p.m.

According to the Associated Press, Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued an order for a state of emergency for 35 counties, from the Panhandle through to Tampa Bay, to rush preparations, freeing up resources and activating 500 members of the Florida National Guard. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for residents of barrier islands, mobile homes and low-lying coastal areas in Gulf, Wakulla and Bay counties.