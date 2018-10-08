Families rethinking beach trips ahead of Hurricane Michael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Thousands of families around Huntsville are on fall break this week. For many, that means a drive down to the beach but Hurricane Michael has some people rethinking those plans.

As of Monday afternoon, southeast Alabama is under a Tropical Storm Watch. Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Monday afternoon.

It appears much of the hurricane will miss Mobile on its way to Florida. But state leaders are advising families to keep an eye out.

As Hurricane Michael approaches the Gulf of Mexico, people in Tallahassee began fueling up and filling up, gas tanks and sandbags ahead of the impending storm.

"It's forecasted to grow stronger and make landfall as a category 3 storm on Wednesday along the Gulf Coast," Florida Governor Rick Scott said.

"We're all prepared and hopefully it won't be as bad as it's looking," President Donald Trump said.

"I was at Dauphin Island on Sunday. It was beautiful there," Joy McCloud said. "The only thing is, the waves were rather large."

McCloud, who's from Bridgeport, moved to Mobile earlier this year for school.

"It could be sunny one minute, then be pouring down rain. One thing we really have to watch for in Mobile is flooding," McCloud said.

McCloud says she's heading for sunnier skies this week as she's driving back to northern Alabama for a family wedding. But she advises any families who are dead set on a beach trip to watch the forecast closely.

"Just be conscious of it, don't let it sneak up on you," McCloud said.

Gov. Ivey's state of emergency anticipates wide-spread power outages, wind damage and debris produced by high winds and heavy rain as the storm is expected to move into Alabama on Tuesday evening.

34.730369 -86.586104