ENTER NOW: The Rocket City Trash Panda Kid Logo Contest

Hey, Kids! It’s your time to shine! Open to all area 3rd – 8th graders, create a logo for the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and yours could be chosen as the official kid logo for the team!

Here’s how it works:

– Submit your digital or hand-drawn designs below (.jpg and .png accepted) from October 8 – October 19 at 4p.m. CST. All artwork must be on a solid white background (no lined paper) and must be in color.

– BallCorps will select the Top 5 submissions, and we’ll put them up for community vote from October 20 – 24.

– The winner will be revealed at 6:00 at Dublin Park on October 27, and will be the official kid logo for the new baseball team!

We’ll have prizes for everyone who makes it to the Top 5, so get your pencils sharpened, your graphics software loaded, and get ready to create your best logo. Good luck!

See rules for full submission guidelines.