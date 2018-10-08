Cullman man dies from injuries after crashing into tree

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — A Cullman man has died from serious injuries after crashing the SUV he was driving Sunday into a tree according to officials. Authorities say 33-year-old Brandon Adam Hamm passed away Monday at Huntsville Hospital.

According to state troopers, Hamm was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car when it crashed around 4 a.m. The crash happened about four miles west of Cullman and was airlifted to the hospital.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the crash.