Authorities search for weapons stolen during Bullet Barrell burglary, three charged in connection

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police are still searching for 4 out of 10 guns that were stolen during a burglary at Bullet Barrell on October 3. Police have charged three men in connection with the burglary and located some of the stolen weapons, but there are some still missing.

Huntsville police arrested Tandy Nicholas Jr, Joshua Lebray Everson, and Commarrius Cooper on October 4. All three men are charged with burglary, buying/receiving stolen property, and possession of stolen property.

HPD officers arrived at the Bullet Barrell around 2 a.m. Wednesday and discovered that the front window was broken. Investigators say a representative of the business determined that several weapons had been taken.

Surveillance video showed two of the men getting out of a dark-colored Chevy Cavalier just before the burglary. Authorities say one of the men threw a rock through the window, and they went inside.

Police say during the burglary, one of the men pulled a gun from a backpack he was carrying and tried to shoot at one of the display cases of handguns, but was not successful.

During the investigation, police noticed the same vehicle at the business on the previous day, with three men in the car. Authorities say the men gave the business their identification in order to “use the shooting range” but they never used it.

Investigators worked with an ATF agent and were able to locate all three men. Authorities found 6 of the 10 stolen weapons at one location where two of the men were arrested.

HPD is asking if anyone knows anything about the rest of the stolen weapons, please contact the criminal investigative division at (256) 427-7270.

Federal Charges are pending on all three offenders.