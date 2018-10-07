Week 6 Top 5 Plays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the top five plays from week 6 of the high school football season!

5. Austin vs. Sparkman - Kulyn Hubbard airs it out to Jack Faulk, who slides in for the catch. All you need is one foot in bounds. He gets both! Great concentration and awareness by Faulk.

4. Randolph vs. D.A.R. - Patriots quarterback Will Bailey going to look across the middle and find the big man number 84. Still can't find this kid's name on any roster, but what a play by him. As for Bailey, he was named homecoming king and his team got the dub. What a big night for him!

3. Madison Academy vs. Guntersville - Luke Nail back to pass. He'll find Hunter Schrader , who pinballs off the defenders. He takes it in for the score.

2. Athens vs. Cullman - Logan Smothers committed to Nebraska, and we have a hunch that the D1 offers for this kid aren't going to stop any time soon. He breaks one tackle, and it is off to the races! Smothers goes 60-yards on the house call.

1. Decatur vs. Muscle Shoals - Trenton Dupper airs it out. Great pass! But, it's even better catch by Diquan Miland, who hauls it in and stretches across the goal line for the score. He gets 34-yards on the play.