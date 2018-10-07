Tropical Storm Michael will likely strengthen to hurricane status before Gulf Coast landfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tropical disturbance that developed near Mexico Friday afternoon has since strengthened into Tropical Storm Michael Sunday afternoon, the thirteen named storm in the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tropical Storm Michael is expected to move north through the Gulf of Mexico early this week before turning northeast toward the Florida Panhandle.

Current forecast guidance suggests a possible landfall as a Category 1 Hurricane near Panama City Beach early Wednesday afternoon. However, forecast information will change and anyone with interests from Biloxi, Mississippi to Gulf Shores, Alabama to the Big Bend of Florida should continue to monitor this situation.

Impacts from Tropical Storm Michael will be experienced much sooner than the actual landfall itself (which occurs when the due center of the eye crosses over land). Rough surf as well as gusty winds and heavy rain will occur along the Gulf Coast as early as Tuesday.

Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.

000 WTNT34 KNHC 080256 TCPAT4 BULLETIN Tropical Storm Michael Advisory Number 6 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL142018 1000 PM CDT Sun Oct 07 2018 ...MICHAEL MOVING SLOWLY NORTHWARD TOWARD THE YUCATAN CHANNEL... ...HEAVY RAINS EXPECTED OVER WESTERN CUBA TONIGHT AND MONDAY... ...THREAT TO THE NORTHEASTERN GULF COAST BECOMING MORE LIKELY... SUMMARY OF 1000 PM CDT...0300 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...20.0N 85.4W ABOUT 105 MI...165 KM ESE OF COZUMEL MEXICO ABOUT 135 MI...215 KM SSW OF THE WESTERN TIP OF CUBA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...60 MPH...95 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...N OR 5 DEGREES AT 5 MPH...7 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...997 MB...29.44 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: None. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * The Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth * The coast of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche, including Cozumel A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours. Interests along the northeastern and central U.S. Gulf coast should monitor the progress of Michael. A hurricane watch will likely be required for a portion of this area on Monday. For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 1000 PM CDT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Michael was located near latitude 20.0 North, longitude 85.4 West. Michael is moving toward the north near 5 mph (7 km/h). A general northward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move over the Yucatan Channel or extreme western Cuba on Monday, and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Tuesday night, and approach the United States northeastern Gulf coast on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Michael is forecast to become a hurricane Monday night or Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the Cuban coast within the warning area later tonight, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. RAINFALL: Michael is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 7 inches over western Cuba and 2 to 4 inches over the Yucatan Peninsula and Belize through Tuesday. Isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches are possible in western Cuba. This rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in areas of mountainous terrain. Elsewhere, outer rain bands from Michael are expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches across the Florida Keys through Tuesday. NEXT ADVISORY ------------- Next intermediate advisory at 100 AM CDT. Next complete advisory at 400 AM CDT. $$ Forecaster Stewart