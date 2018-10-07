Officials say stop forwarding Facebook message, it’s a hoax

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Plaquemines Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (PPOHSEP) are warning Facebook users about a message that has gone viral. They say if you get the message, don’t forward it.

The message may look something like this:

Hi….I actually got another friend request from you yesterday…which I ignored so you may want to check your account. Hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears…then hit forward and all the people you want to forward too….I had to do the people individually. Good Luck! PLEASE DO NOT ACCEPT A NEW ONE FROM ME AT THIS TIME.

The message instructs users to forward the message to friends, but officials say by doing so, you’re only making it worse.

“Your account isn’t sending duplicate friend requests. And you didn’t receive a request from the person you’re forwarding it to,” the organization said in a Facebook post. “You’re simply doing it because the message tells you to.”