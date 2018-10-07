Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As A Powerful Category 4 Hurricane

Hurricane Michael made landfall over the Florida Panhandle, near Mexico Beach, around 12:45pm Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. At landfall Michael was producing winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5 hurricane (winds over 156 mph). Michael will now quickly move northeast through Georgia and the Carolinas between Wednesday evening and Friday morning.

Hurricane warnings are in effect along the coast of Florida, as the highest winds and heaviest rain moves through today. Impacts will be primarily felt along this region, where a wind gust of 116 mph has been recorded at Florida State University at Panama City.

A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect for central and eastern Georgia and the eastern Carolinas in anticipation of the storm.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee put Hurricane Michael’s impact into perspective yesterday evening, calling the storm ‘potentially catastrophic.’

As Michael moves inland, tropical moisture flowing north into Alabama connects with an approaching cold front enhancing our chance of showers and some spotty thunderstorms Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

