Huntsville walk hopes to find a cure and ‘defeat’ ALS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- We are officially in the season of giving and gratitude and devoting any time to a good cause is a great way to wrap up the year.

On October 27 you can do just that. The Huntsville Walk to Defeat ALS is an event bringing awareness to a disease that completely debilitates the people who fall victim to it and Huntsville has been supporting the cause along with friends and families for over a decade.

There is no known cause or cure for ALS but the walk hopes to change that. Check-in and registration are that Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and the walk starts at 11:00 a.m. The walk is a mile in length and starts at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

You can also register now on their website by clicking here.