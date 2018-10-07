Huntsville man shot by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in the hospital Saturday night.

Police say the victim went outside to move his vehicle to the backyard. While outside, he heard five gunshots and was grazed in his right thigh. according to authorities.

Police suspect the shooter was the victim’s girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, who had been vandalizing the vehicle and making harmful threats towards the couple. However, the shooter fled the scene before they could be identified.