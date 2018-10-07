× Georgia man takes home the title of ‘Alabama State Fiddle Champion’ at 52nd annual Fiddlers Convention

ATHENS, Ala. — We have a winner of the 52nd annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. Bill Jones from Covington, Ga. was given the honor of “Alabama State Fiddle champion” Saturday night at the event held at Athens State University.

Jones won the “fiddle off” to earn the title in which the top fiddlers from the junior, intermediate and senior divisions compete for the convention’s top prize of $1,200. The runner-up was Tyler Andal from Nashville, Tenn.

This year’s convention was presented by the Huntsville International Airport and sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Cooperative, Aetos Systems, Inc., Athens State University Foundation and the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce.

The convention helps to fund student scholarships and projects at Athens State.

