Friends and community members say their goodbyes to Kendra Bayless

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- The community said goodbye Sunday to Kendra Bayless. She went missing in June, last seen in the Guntersville area; one month ago, on September 7, her remains were found.

Friends of Kendra Bayless and the community had a heartbreaking goodbye as they gathered for a candlelight vigil just minutes away from where her remains were found.

"Nobody deserves this," said Angie Hunter with Legendary 1941: Search Response Team, the team that worked on the search for Kendra.

Bayless' family is in California, but her home for the past few years was here in Alabama.

"This has touched so many people, obviously, and so we just wanted to do something to be able to say our goodbyes and so her and her family know that there are people here that care and love her and we are going to stay here and get justice for her even if they're in California they still have people here that care," Hunter said.

The vigil was an opportunity to remember Bayless' life but also to remember that domestic violence can affect any community.

The 34-year-old went missing in June just days after being hospitalized for a physical assault.

"I know she had a history, but that didn't define her. Her domestic violence doesn't define her," Hunter said. "She was a mom, she was a daughter, she was a friend, she was a niece and a sister everything. I just don't know how this doesn't affect somebody."

As they honored her life, everyone who came out to support Kendra and her family heard from counselors about domestic violence reminding them it can happen to anyone, and if you see something you should say something.

The circumstances surrounding Bayless' death are still under investigation. If you have information, call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at (256) 582-2034.