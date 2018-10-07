The Collinsville Tigers battled against the Section Lions on Friday. Tigers took the win, 51 - 0.
Collinsville vs Section – Week 7
-
Wilson vs. Deshler – Week 4
-
Briarwood vs. Hartselle – Week 5
-
Hartselle vs. Muscle Shoals – Week 3
-
Elkmont vs Ardmore, Week 1
-
Grissom vs. Sparkman – Week 3
-
-
Grissom vs. Austin – Week 4
-
Ardmore vs. Madison Academy – Week 4
-
Austin vs. Hartselle, Week 0
-
Football Friday Preview: Madison County Tigers
-
Deshler High School is the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week!
-
-
Albertville wins Pep Rally of the Week
-
Isolated storms delay Football Friday for some, more storms coming soon
-
Needing rain? Some of us get soaked, others stay mostly dry and hot through Friday