Authorities searching for missing Eufaula woman

EUFAULA, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help in locating a senior citizen from south Alabama. They say Minnie Lee Hill, 68, may be suffering from a condition that could impair her judgement.

Hill was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday in Eufaula, according to ALEA. Authorities say she may be traveling in a 2011 bronze Kia Optima with Alabama plate number: 0410AH6.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 180 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. Officials say she was last seen wearing blue jeans and dark shirt.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Eufaula Police Department at (334) 687-1200 or call 911.