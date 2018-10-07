The Albertville Aggies battled against the Hazel Green Trojans on Friday. Trojans won, 31 - 0.
Albertville vs Hazel Green – Week 7
-
Athens vs. Hazel Green – Week 4
-
Sparkman vs Hazel Green – Week 1
-
Hazel Green vs. Lee – Week 3
-
Hazel Green High School principal resigns
-
Hazel Green vs Buckhorn – Week 2
-
-
Football is right around the corner with FCA Media Day
-
Week 0 Top 5 Plays
-
Florence vs. Muscle Shoals – Week 5
-
Muscle Shoals vs. Mae Jemison – Week 4
-
Hazel Green point guard, Kira Lewis signs with Alabama basketball
-
-
Hartselle vs. Muscle Shoals – Week 3
-
Albertville vs. Boaz – Week 5
-
Albertville High School is the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week!