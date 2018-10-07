The Colbert County Indians battled against Addison Bulldogs on Friday. Indians took the win, 35 - 8.
Addison vs Colbert County – Week 7
-
7-year-old celebrates a “No Mo Chemo Parade” at Johnson Elementary
-
Addison vs. Sheffield – Week 4
-
Authorities investigate homicide on Colburn Mountain
-
Colbert County Sheriff claims state is blocking him from solving murder case
-
Florence police arrest and charge man for July 4 road rage shooting
-
-
Morgan County escapee caught in St. Clair County
-
Colbert County man charged with killing roommate
-
Authorities search for Colbert County inmate who walked off work release
-
Colbert County looks to give volunteer firefighters EMT training
-
East Limestone vs. Scottsboro – Week 4
-
-
Man airlifted to hospital after falling off bluff in Colbert County
-
Single-vehicle crash claims Tuscumbia man’s life
-
Colbert County Animal Shelter facing financial struggles