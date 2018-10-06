Watch (5) LSU at (22) Florida: Saturday at 2:30pm on CBS

This Saturday, Oct. 5 you can watch SEC Football Live on CBS! This week's game is (5) LSU at (22) Florida and it starts at 2:30 p.m. central time.
Watch it on CBSSports.com -- click the banner below:
You can watch anywhere, on the go, with your mobile phone or tablet. You can also watch on a desktop or laptop computer.
Within the player you can:
• View relevant Twitter updates
• See instantly updated team stats
• Get scores from other games
• Watch video highlights as they happen
CBS is your source for SEC football!