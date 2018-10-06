Single-vehicle crash claims Tuscumbia man’s life

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama State Troopers confirm a man died Saturday evening from a single-vehicle crash in Colbert County.

Randall Allan Jones, 47 of Tuscumbia, was killed after his 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle ran off the roadway in a curve and struck a ditch, according to authorities. Troopers say he was transported to Helen Keller Hospital where he was pronounced dread.

The crash happened at 5:35 p.m. on Ligon Springs Road, south of Littleville, according to the report.