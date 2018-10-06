× One person in custody after Madison County vehicle chase, authorities say

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — One person is in custody Saturday after a vehicle was stolen from a Dollar General on Ryland Pike, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office,

Deputies responded to the call of a customer’s stolen vehicle around 3 p.m. Shortly, authorities located the vehicle and a suspect near Shiloh United Methodist Church.

The sheriff’s office says they caught the suspect in a cotton field behind the church. The suspect suffered minor injuries.