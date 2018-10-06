New service center coming to Madison County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Madison County commission recently purchased the land on which Food World once stood; the purchase price? Around $3 million, but what are they planning on using the land for?

Well, if you've ever gone to the Madison County Courthouse, chances are you've had a hard time finding a parking spot once or twice.

"You look and we've got 35-40 parking spots around the Madison County courthouse currently and the ability to do your business with the government shouldn't be as hard as it currently is," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

The Madison County Commission purchased 7.7 acres at the intersection of North Memorial Parkway and Oakwood Avenue to build a new service center for Madison County residents.

Strong says the new center will be home to the Madison County tax assessor, tax collector, license director, probate judge and potentially other departments.

Strong told WHNT News 19 that this location is ideal since it's close to the courthouse and centrally located in Madison County where a majority of residents will be able to benefit from the new center.

"It's gonna be a one stop shop where you need to do your county business, license or whatever it may be, you can do it there without having to circle the courthouse 50,000 times trying to find a parking place to do your business," Strong said.

The new service center is expected to open sometime in late 2020 or early 2021. Strong says there will be hundreds of parking spaces at the new center, so you won't have to worry about circling the building at the new facility.