National Hurricane Center issuing advisories on potential tropical system that may impact Gulf Coast next week

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories Saturday on a potential tropical system that may strengthen into a tropical storm next week. If it does so, it would receive the name “Matthew” and become the thirteenth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As of Saturday evening, the system is too unorganized to be classified as anything beyond a “potential tropical cyclone”. However, forecast models indicate that it could organize and strengthen into a tropical storm before making landfall along the Mississippi/Alabama/Florida coast sometime Wednesday or Thursday.

Anyone with travel interests along the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor forecast updates over the weekend.



Below is additional information from the National Hurricane Center.

WTNT34 KNHC 062049 TCPAT4 BULLETIN POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE FOURTEEN ADVISORY NUMBER 1 NWS NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MIAMI FL AL142018 400 PM CDT SAT OCT 06 2018 ...DISTURBANCE GETTING BETTER ORGANIZED OVER THE NORTHWESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA... ...WARNINGS AND WATCHES ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF WESTERN CUBA AND THE YUCATAN PENINSULA... SUMMARY OF 400 PM CDT...2100 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...18.0N 86.6W ABOUT 175 MI...280 KM S OF COZUMEL MEXICO ABOUT 290 MI...470 KM SSW OF THE WESTERN TIP OF CUBA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...30 MPH...45 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 325 DEGREES AT 6 MPH...9 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1006 MB...29.71 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: THE GOVERNMENT OF CUBA HAS ISSUED A TROPICAL STORM WARNING FOR THE PROVINCES OF PINAR DEL RIO AND ISLE OF YOUTH. THE GOVERNMENT OF MEXICO HAS ISSUED A TROPICAL STORM WATCH FOR THE COAST OF THE YUCATAN PENINSULA FROM TULUM TO CABO CATOCHE. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR... * THE CUBAN PROVINCES OF PINAR DEL RIO AND THE ISLE OF YOUTH A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR... * THE COAST OF MEXICO FROM TULUM TO CABO CATOCHE A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED SOMEWHERE WITHIN THE WARNING AREA WITHIN 36 HOURS. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA, GENERALLY WITHIN 48 HOURS. FOR STORM INFORMATION SPECIFIC TO YOUR AREA, PLEASE MONITOR PRODUCTS ISSUED BY YOUR NATIONAL METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- AT 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), THE DISTURBANCE WAS CENTERED NEAR LATITUDE 18.0 NORTH, LONGITUDE 86.6 WEST. THE SYSTEM IS MOVING TOWARD THE NORTHWEST NEAR 6 MPH (9 KM/H). A MOTION TOWARD THE NORTH IS EXPECTED DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTER OF THE DISTURBANCE SHOULD MOVE NEAR THE EASTERN COAST OF THE YUCATAN PENINSULA OF MEXICO TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT, AND THEN MOVE INTO THE SOUTHERN GULF OF MEXICO ON MONDAY. MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 30 MPH (45 KM/H) WITH HIGHER GUSTS. STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST DURING THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS, AND THE DISTURBANCE IS EXPECTED TO BECOME A TROPICAL DEPRESSION ON SUNDAY AND A TROPICAL STORM ON SUNDAY NIGHT. * FORMATION CHANCE THROUGH 48 HOURS...HIGH...80 PERCENT * FORMATION CHANCE THROUGH 5 DAYS...HIGH...90 PERCENT THE ESTIMATED MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE IS 1006 MB (29.71 INCHES). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- WIND: TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO FIRST REACH THE COAST WITHIN THE WARNING AREA BY SUNDAY NIGHT, MAKING OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS DIFFICULT OR DANGEROUS. TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WATCH AREA SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY. RAINFALL: THE DISTURBANCE IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE TOTAL RAIN ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 7 INCHES OVER WESTERN CUBA AND 2 TO 4 INCHES OVER THE YUCATAN PENINSULA, BELIZE, AND NORTHERN HONDURAS THROUGH TUESDAY. ISOLATED MAXIMUM AMOUNTS OF 12 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN WESTERN CUBA. A SEPARATE AREA OF PERSISTENT VERY HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED ALONG THE PACIFIC COAST OF CENTRAL AMERICA AND MEXICO, INCLUDING WESTERN NICARAGUA, EL SALVADOR, GUATEMALA, AND THE STATE OF CHIAPAS IN MEXICO. IN MANY OF THESE AREAS THIS RAINFALL COULD LEAD TO LIFE-THREATENING FLASH FLOODS. NEXT ADVISORY ------------- NEXT INTERMEDIATE ADVISORY AT 700 PM CDT. NEXT COMPLETE ADVISORY AT 1000 PM CDT. $$ FORECASTER BEVEN