Lawrence County authorities searching for missing teenager

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen at the East Lawrence Football game Friday night.

Mikeal Jean Rishelle Olson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Olson has brown hair and hazel eyes. The sheriff’s office says she was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray Nike shoes and black shorts trimmed in white.

If anyone has any information that could help authorities, please contact the sheriff’s office at 256-974-9291.