Governors race heats up as voters prepare to head to the polls

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- One month from Saturday, Alabamians will head to the polls to cast their vote in the general election, while the race for governor is heating up.

People may have not seen much from Walt Maddox on their TV screens, well that changed Saturday. His campaign rolled out his very first TV ad.

"As your governor, I`ll make you two promises: I will never put my party ahead of the people, and I will never lie to you," the Democratic nominee said, in the ad.

A representative for the Democratic candidate says they are excited for the final phase of the campaign, and he tells us the ad shows people who Walt Maddox really is.

Meanwhile, his opponent Governor Kay Ivey is scaling back on TV advertisement.

"I leave that up to my campaign folks," she said.

The Republican incumbent is launching the final leg of her campaign in south Alabama. She held a rally in Mobile Saturday afternoon.

"Folks in Mobile, in this part of the world, in this part of the state, are essential and I'm counting big on them," Ivey said.

The nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is on many people's minds. Ivey says she thinks this could drive more people to the polls next month.

In terms of cash on hand, the candidates are neck and neck. Ivey has reported having $510,000 cash on hand. Campaign finance records show Maddox with $500,000.

Both candidates shelled out several hundred-thousand dollars on campaign efforts last month. Ivey spent $563,000 including more than $375,000 with a California-based ad firm. Maddox spent $349,000, including $15,000 for a campaign bus and $90,000 on advertising.

It is the home stretch for the two candidates and while both candidates will be out on the campaign trail, it looks like they will not face off before the election. Maddox has called on Ivey for a debate before November 6th. Ivey says voters already know who she is and what she stands for.

Maddox has criticized her response saying voters deserve to hear candidate's ideas. However, WHNT News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown says that if Maddox wants the win, he needs to separate himself from other Democrats who have run for governor in the past, pushing a new and different set of ideas.