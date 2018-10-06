× Flags to be lowered to honor fallen firefighters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s governor has ordered flags on state property to be flown at half-staff Sunday to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Gov. Kay Ivey directed that U.S. and state flags be lowered from sunrise to sunset Sunday to observe the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

The request is in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald Trump.

The country honors fallen firefighters each year in October during a service at the site of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial near Washington, D.C.