Alabama leaders congratulate Brett Kavanaugh on Senate confirmation

State leaders took to social media and issued news releases Saturday after the U.S. Senate confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh with a 50-48 vote. Kavanaugh was nominated in July by President Donald Trump to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The Alabama Republican Party Chairman, Terry Lathan, said the Associate Justice-designate had the groups full support. The release also praised Alabama Senator Richard Shelby’s decision, but criticized Senator Doug Jones stance. Jones voted no.

“The Alabama Republican Party congratulates Judge Brett Kavanaugh on his confirmation. Judge Kavanaugh has our full support as he begins his honorable journey serving the American people on our nation’s highest court.” “In celebrating this confirmation, we thank Senator Shelby and his Republican colleagues for their yes votes. Unlike Senator Jones, Senator Shelby exemplified what it means to be a true public servant by representing the majority of Alabamians when he cast his final vote.” “Without meeting with Judge Kavanaugh, Doug Jones even went so far as to insinuate his opinion mattered more than those of the people he was elected to serve. During a Friday morning CNN interview, Senator Jones said while it may be true that Alabama is for Judge Kavanaugh, it’s not the ‘be all to end all.’ His arrogance is reprehensible as he has now officially told our citizens he knows best. It is clear that Senator Doug Jones’ allegiance lies not to his Alabama constituents, but strongly to the Democrat Party. Voters will remember this when they head to the polls in 2020.” “For now, we can thank President Trump and our GOP team by voting Republican this November.”

Congratulations to Judge Brett Kavanaugh who was confirmed today by the @USSenate. Soon to be the 114th Justice on United States Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/EAfJewF1kY — AG Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) October 6, 2018

Senator Shelby’s office issued the following statement: