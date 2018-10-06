1 dead in Nashville shooting, Metro Police officer injured

Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) — One man was killed in a shooting involving Metro Police officers Friday night at the Overlook Ridge Apartments on Buena Vista Pike. An officer was also shot during the incident.

Officials with Metro Police identified the officer as 24-year-old Samuel Galluzzi. Police say Galluzzi was shot in the leg. His injuries are non-critical. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment. Galluzi has been with the force since 2016.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrived to the scene Friday night and is leading the investigation.

According to TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine, Metro officers responded to the apartment complex around 10:30 p.m. in response to reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, officers spotted an individual who matched the description of a suspect involved in a pistol-whipping earlier that night.

As officers arrived, the subject, who was armed, ran inside one of the apartments in the complex. TBI says they have no reason to believe the man lived in that apartment or knew the residents who were inside at the time.

DeVine said officers approached the residence, and the situation escalated into gunfire between the individual inside and two Metro Police officers. Galluzi was one of those officers.

The TBI said the subject was shot. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Forensic scientists are currently investigating the area.

Officials are trying to learn what happened between the man entering the apartment and the exchange of gunfire.

TBI has not yet released the identity of the deceased.

