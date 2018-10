HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Traffic is down to one lane near near exit 17A while firefighters worked to put out a vehicle fire. This is east of the Space & Rocket Center.

Traffic backed up for miles as police blocked off the two outside lanes in the area. They blocked the lanes closest to the fire for the safety of the firefighters and the motorists driving by.

We understand the fire is in a welder being carried in the back of the truck.

Please avoid the area if possible.