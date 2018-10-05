× Shooting investigation underway in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – Authorities are investigating a shooting in front of a residence on Blake St. in Sheffield, just south of Atlanta Ave. Sheffield police confirm that a man was shot around 8:20 p.m. Friday.

Emergency crews airlifted the shooting victim from Hellen Keller Hospital to Huntsville Hospital. At this time there is no word on his identity or condition.

Sheffield police investigators are at the scene collecting evidence, but the investigation is just beginning.

